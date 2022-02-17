Analysts Anticipate U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Century Bank.

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on USCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of U.S. Century Bank stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. U.S. Century Bank has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $868,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $4,575,000.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Century Bank (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.