Analysts Anticipate U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Century Bank.
U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.
Shares of U.S. Century Bank stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. U.S. Century Bank has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $18.75.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $868,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $4,575,000.
About U.S. Century Bank
U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.
