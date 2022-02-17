Analysts Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will report $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.93. Clorox posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

NYSE:CLX traded up $4.73 on Thursday, reaching $146.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,589. Clorox has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,285,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

