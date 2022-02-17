Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to report $330.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.10 million and the highest is $384.00 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $175.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $990.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $734.10 million to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $559,381.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,654,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Talos Energy by 274.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 362,653 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 52,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TALO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.60. 683,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.99.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

