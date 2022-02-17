Analysts Anticipate SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.41). SI-BONE posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SI-BONE.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $61,886. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 342,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 149,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,557. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $708.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

