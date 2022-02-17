Analysts Anticipate SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.41). SI-BONE posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SI-BONE.
SIBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 342,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 149,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,557. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $708.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82.
About SI-BONE
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.