Analysts Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.08 Million

Brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce $398.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.90 million to $413.44 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $352.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on RRR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $53.30 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,979,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,727,000 after buying an additional 332,031 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,027,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,821 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,718,000 after purchasing an additional 382,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,890,000 after purchasing an additional 112,958 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

