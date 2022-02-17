Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.08). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.29.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,815 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

