Analysts Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 902,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,364. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,158.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.55.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

