Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,893 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $282,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 72.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 41.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Analog Devices by 25.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.90. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.64.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

