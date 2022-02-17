Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 118,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,865,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Amyris by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Amyris during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Amyris during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

