Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Separately, Cowen cut their target price on Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Amtech Systems stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 127,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,794. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $137.87 million, a P/E ratio of 89.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 45.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 249.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

