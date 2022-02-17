AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AMS from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get AMS alerts:

OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.60. AMS has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.