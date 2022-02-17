Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 114088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $3,584,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dennis B. Phelps sold 23,696 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,622,939.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,509 shares of company stock worth $8,524,082. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.62.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Amplitude Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

