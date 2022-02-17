Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $330.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $312.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $212.79 and a one year high of $332.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.15.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 192,615 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

