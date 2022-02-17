America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Announces Earnings Results

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $6.98 on Thursday, reaching $107.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.13. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $700.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 190.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

