American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.
AIG opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.62.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 25,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of American International Group by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.
American International Group Company Profile
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
