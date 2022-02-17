American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

AIG opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 25,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of American International Group by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

