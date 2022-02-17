American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Receives $11.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFIN. Aegis began coverage on American Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Colliers Securities raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -283.32%.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Perla acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in American Finance Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in American Finance Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in American Finance Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

