American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 10,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $36.41 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Assets Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Assets Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

