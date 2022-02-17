AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.90. 4,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,684. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90.
In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AMCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.
