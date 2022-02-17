Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Down 4.6%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.82. 1,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 141,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 772.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 278,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 600.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 151,454 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 407.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 118,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 11.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

