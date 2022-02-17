Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Down 4.6%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.82. 1,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 141,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.
Several research firms have weighed in on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
