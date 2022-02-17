Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Terrie-Lynne Devonish Buys 294 Shares

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Terrie-Lynne Devonish bought 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$51.00 per share, with a total value of C$14,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,994.
AIF opened at C$50.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.78. Altus Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$48.95 and a twelve month high of C$72.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 108.30%.
About Altus Group
Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.
Further Reading
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.