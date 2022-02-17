Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Terrie-Lynne Devonish Buys 294 Shares

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Terrie-Lynne Devonish bought 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$51.00 per share, with a total value of C$14,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,994.

AIF opened at C$50.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.78. Altus Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$48.95 and a twelve month high of C$72.33.

Get Altus Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 108.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.39.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.