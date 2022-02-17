Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.
Shares of AIMC stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $45.94. 5,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,069. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $68.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.
