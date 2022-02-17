Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Shares of AIMC stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $45.94. 5,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,069. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

