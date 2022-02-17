Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Altimmune by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 225,799 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 727,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $298.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.44. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $24.61.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

