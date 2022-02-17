Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Altimmune by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 225,799 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altimmune (ALT)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.