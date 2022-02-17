Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $87.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AYX. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.14.

Shares of AYX opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $114.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.58. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,045,000 after buying an additional 824,762 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Alteryx by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,382,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,138,000 after purchasing an additional 603,517 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Alteryx by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,276,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,208,000 after purchasing an additional 175,689 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,521,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

