Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Update

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,288,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ALSMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alstom from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alstom from €59.00 ($67.05) to €50.00 ($56.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alstom from €43.00 ($48.86) to €41.00 ($46.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

ALSMY stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alstom has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

