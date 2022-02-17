Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.94 ($48.79).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €26.29 ($29.88) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.21. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($42.47).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

