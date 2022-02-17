Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.510-$1.560 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PINE opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $222.92 million, a P/E ratio of 112.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 635.29%.

PINE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

