Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.39

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.39 and last traded at $84.89, with a volume of 320307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,225,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,608,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 53.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 62,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

