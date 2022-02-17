Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up to $51.65

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.65, but opened at $54.52. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $54.79, with a volume of 2,041 shares trading hands.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $282,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $744,791 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,610,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after buying an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

