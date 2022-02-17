Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up to $51.65

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.65, but opened at $54.52. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $54.79, with a volume of 2,041 shares trading hands.
AOSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84.
In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $282,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $744,791 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,610,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after buying an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
