Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.77. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ALLT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allot Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.