Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,266. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 62.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

