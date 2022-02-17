Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.670-$2.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,244. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.55.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after buying an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 120,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 46,047 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,194,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.