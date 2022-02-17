Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.670-$2.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,244. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.59%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after buying an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 120,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 46,047 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,194,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.