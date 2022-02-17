ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Announces Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALE. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

