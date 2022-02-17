ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ALLETE by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 88.14%.
ALLETE Company Profile
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.
