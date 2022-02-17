Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $115.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Allegion has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,477,000 after acquiring an additional 292,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allegion by 282.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,206,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,788,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

