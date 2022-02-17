Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $693.45 on Thursday. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $600.77 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $668.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $665.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.