Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.30

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 6799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allbirds Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $18,398,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $13,914,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

