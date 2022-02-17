Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $26.79 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

ALKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $13,171,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alkermes by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after buying an additional 325,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1,001.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 297,020 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 111,804 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

