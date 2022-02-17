Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
BABA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.66.
Alibaba Group stock opened at $125.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.96. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $272.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $340.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $14,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $4,520,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 186.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 17,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
