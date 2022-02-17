Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $85.00 price target on the stock. Alcoa traded as high as $76.74 and last traded at $76.32, with a volume of 53014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.04.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

In related news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,783 shares of company stock worth $18,090,292.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

