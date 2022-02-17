Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.58.

AA stock opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $1,071,669.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,783 shares of company stock worth $18,090,292.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,237,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

