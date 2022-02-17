Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 500,000 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACB. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

NYSE ACB opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $933.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.93. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

