Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,942,000 after buying an additional 764,944 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $8,255,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 587.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 229,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 175.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 191,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 408.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 145,960 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AG stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20 and a beta of 0.91. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $20.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AG. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

