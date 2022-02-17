Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.41 Million in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $136.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average of $231.16. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $355.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.05 and a beta of 2.84.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $258.98 per share, with a total value of $2,589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on W. TheStreet lowered shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.39.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

