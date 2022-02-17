Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.65-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$6.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.00. 1,375,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.69.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.48.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 489,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,534,000 after buying an additional 34,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,922,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,994,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

