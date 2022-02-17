Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ALB traded down $41.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,368. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Albemarle by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

