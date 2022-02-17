Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:ALB traded down $41.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,368. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48.
In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
