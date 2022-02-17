Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Albany International were worth $86,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558,295 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,483,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 457,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 78,008 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 339.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International stock opened at $89.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $93.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.69.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.