Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

