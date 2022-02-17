Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives $51.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. 72,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,954. The stock has a market cap of $655.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Richard White sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $213,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $657,519 over the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

