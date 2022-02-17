Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.39 on Monday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $72.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
