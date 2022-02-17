Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.39 on Monday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $72.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

