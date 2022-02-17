Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Citigroup

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 714.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,005 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

